For my dads Garage that got burned down

Im starting this because my dads a paraplegic and been one for 13 years just recently, I say about last year someone came and burnt down my dad‘s garage due to our neighbors that lived above us, was beefing with other people, and they came and set their car on fire and burnt down my dad‘s garage along with both of his cars inside he lost all his tools, his garage and two cars and now he is forced to start over. I’m just starting this to get a little help for my father not for me for my father so he can be happy with the property that he owns with the whole garage once again.