For my CKD Necessities I can’t afford

Since AHCCC was denied to me and Social Security is giving me an extremely hard time in getting my approvals.I still work full time but my Employment Coverage doesn’t cover everything Its up to me to come up with the rest. I was approved for a transplant but until Im approved for the Coverage my transplant is on hold and I go to dialysis three times a week to keep me going and able to live a somewhat productive life for my kids. Thank you for reading and just sending prayers God bless you guys. 🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️😘