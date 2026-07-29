For my Child's Autism Journey and My Mental Health

I'm raising money to help my family through a difficult time. My 5-year-old son is very smart, but I've noticed behavioral concerns that make me suspect he may have autism. I want to bring him to a Developmental Pediatrician for an evaluation, but my family has no extra money for that.





I work as a private school teacher, and my salary covers our everyday expenses, but nothing beyond that. My husband is home caring for our son. I myself was diagnosed with depression before and stopped my medication because we can't afford it. My illness affects my everyday life, and I just have to push through.





This fundraiser will help cover the cost of my son's developmental evaluation and allow me to restart my treatment. Your support would mean so much to our family right now.