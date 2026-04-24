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FOR MY BOYS MOMMY LOVES YOU ALWAYS

GoalR 30,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created bySuzette Van Coller

Fundraiser funds will be received by Suzette Van Coller

FOR MY BOYS MOMMY LOVES YOU ALWAYS

This is a desperate plea to anyone who might find it in their hearts to help us please. Our story is not more special or different to any other mother's story. But it is ours, and I am putting it out there for the sake of my children’s futures. Last year we where taken from my abusive husband's home and placed in a shelter for abused woman and children for our safety. Death threats, mental, physical, financial, spiritual, on all levels and we had to endure many psycopathic episodes. I have been diagnosed with Systemic Lupus and Graves Disease and am fighting this battle as well as a divorce from this man in a place where we know nobody. The shelter where we where placed, is in another town. Needless to say, it has been a very challenging situation all round. My children have been greatly affected by all the different toxic environments, and we desperately need stability. Due to me being sick, and the situation in our country, it has been especially hard to find work. Thankfully with YAHWE's grace, I was able to find a remote half day job, and could get us out of the shelter and into a little place of our own. Needless to say, rent and electricity is taking almost every penny, as a half day job doesn't pay much. I will do anything I am able to for my children’s future's. But unfortunately their future's are looking very bleak in the state our country is in. The school system is extremely broken down, and the racial tensions are frightening to say the least. What is a mother to do? My plea here today is for help for my children, for their future survival. They are not spoilt, they are very respectful and never ask for anything, as they understand that I am not able to give them what they truly deserve, even if it is just something nice to eat. It is so unfair and they deserve everything that life has to offer. What I am able to give them, is a stable and loving environment where they can have peace and calm after the violent storms we have been through, and survived! My plea and hearts desire is for them to be home schooled, which i obviously cannot afford. Their dream is to buy their mother a house, as we have never had the privilege to live in an actual house. But that would be an impossible dream for us, if they cannot even get a decent education. My oldest would love to become a farmer, and my youngest wants to become a butcher, although he definitely shows signs and intelligence to become an engineer. So today, from the bottom of my heart, I thank anybody out there, who would find it in their hearts to help me heal my broken family with some kindness and generosity for our survival and a possible future for my children. May you be blessed in every way for there are still good people out there. I am praying for a miracle today and a blessing on my beautiful children’s future's. Thank you for taking the time to read my story.

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