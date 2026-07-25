GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Help Us Keep the Promise

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$900 USD

Fundraiser created byEric Peterson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Gary Barrett

Help Us Keep the Promise

Short story


I am asking friends to help Ugandan pastors complete their remaining prison baptism visits and keep returning with Bibles, Discovery Bible Study, and ongoing discipleship through the rest of 2026.


Long story


My birthday is July 28, and every year my family asks what I want. The truth is, I don’t need anything. But there is something I would love: help us finish something important in Uganda. That would be the best gift I can think of.


Earlier this year, Pastor Sam, Naphtali, and the Ugandan team carried the gospel into eleven prisons. As of July 20, 493 men and women had made first-time professions of faith. The team told them they would come back.


And they are.


The second round of visits is about keeping that promise. The team is returning for baptisms, Bibles, breaking bread, and Discovery Bible Study. The goal is not one emotional day. It is an active church fellowship inside each prison, led by the believers who are already there.

So far, 145 people have been baptized: 77 at Muinaina Prison, 30 at Kanoni Prison, and 38 at Kibaale Prison. The Kibaale visit included the first baptism held there in more than 40 years.

There is still important work to finish, and then the team needs to keep returning through the end of the year.


A prison visit costs about $285 for transportation, Bibles, and supplies. Our first goal is $2,500, enough to complete approximately eight remaining baptism visits after payment-processing costs. If we go beyond that goal, every additional $285 helps fund another return visit with Bibles, Discovery Bible Study, and ongoing discipleship through the end of the year.

This prison work is the main reason I am asking, but it is part of a much bigger story. Expand Uganda supports a network of 42 churches, with 25 churches planted since 2019. Thirty-eight pastors and leaders are continuing in Mobile Bible School, and nine pastor businesses are part of an economic-development partnership designed to help pastors become self-supporting.


The larger need is steady support. Expand Uganda’s 2026 budget is $55,570, but current recurring giving is about $1,400 a month. Ninety cents of every dollar goes directly to Uganda. This campaign completes one important piece of the work and, I hope, helps more people find their place in the bigger mission.


It is all one mission: encouraging and equipping Ugandan leaders as they carry the work forward.


If you would normally buy me lunch, send a card, or give me a birthday gift, would you put that amount toward these visits instead?


Go deeper by following the field reports and considering how you might become part of the work.

Send this page to someone who cares about prison ministry or Uganda.

Give toward the remaining baptism and follow-up visits.


You can also pray for Pastor Sam, Naphtali, the prison officers, and the men and women taking their next steps of faith.


If you would like to learn more, connect with the Expand Uganda team, or give directly through Expand Network instead, please visit expandnw.org/uganda. Gifts made there support the work but will not appear in this campaign’s total.


The work is Ugandan-led. Every visit is documented by name and date so we can show where the funds went and what happened.


Thank you for helping us keep the promise and finish this work well.


Eric Peterson

Director, Expand Uganda


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve