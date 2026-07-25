Help Us Keep the Promise

Short story





I am asking friends to help Ugandan pastors complete their remaining prison baptism visits and keep returning with Bibles, Discovery Bible Study, and ongoing discipleship through the rest of 2026.





Long story





My birthday is July 28, and every year my family asks what I want. The truth is, I don’t need anything. But there is something I would love: help us finish something important in Uganda. That would be the best gift I can think of.





Earlier this year, Pastor Sam, Naphtali, and the Ugandan team carried the gospel into eleven prisons. As of July 20, 493 men and women had made first-time professions of faith. The team told them they would come back.





And they are.





The second round of visits is about keeping that promise. The team is returning for baptisms, Bibles, breaking bread, and Discovery Bible Study. The goal is not one emotional day. It is an active church fellowship inside each prison, led by the believers who are already there.

So far, 145 people have been baptized: 77 at Muinaina Prison, 30 at Kanoni Prison, and 38 at Kibaale Prison. The Kibaale visit included the first baptism held there in more than 40 years.

There is still important work to finish, and then the team needs to keep returning through the end of the year.





A prison visit costs about $285 for transportation, Bibles, and supplies. Our first goal is $2,500, enough to complete approximately eight remaining baptism visits after payment-processing costs. If we go beyond that goal, every additional $285 helps fund another return visit with Bibles, Discovery Bible Study, and ongoing discipleship through the end of the year.

This prison work is the main reason I am asking, but it is part of a much bigger story. Expand Uganda supports a network of 42 churches, with 25 churches planted since 2019. Thirty-eight pastors and leaders are continuing in Mobile Bible School, and nine pastor businesses are part of an economic-development partnership designed to help pastors become self-supporting.





The larger need is steady support. Expand Uganda’s 2026 budget is $55,570, but current recurring giving is about $1,400 a month. Ninety cents of every dollar goes directly to Uganda. This campaign completes one important piece of the work and, I hope, helps more people find their place in the bigger mission.





It is all one mission: encouraging and equipping Ugandan leaders as they carry the work forward.





If you would normally buy me lunch, send a card, or give me a birthday gift, would you put that amount toward these visits instead?





Go deeper by following the field reports and considering how you might become part of the work.

Send this page to someone who cares about prison ministry or Uganda.

Give toward the remaining baptism and follow-up visits.





You can also pray for Pastor Sam, Naphtali, the prison officers, and the men and women taking their next steps of faith.





If you would like to learn more, connect with the Expand Uganda team, or give directly through Expand Network instead, please visit expandnw.org/uganda. Gifts made there support the work but will not appear in this campaign’s total.





The work is Ugandan-led. Every visit is documented by name and date so we can show where the funds went and what happened.





Thank you for helping us keep the promise and finish this work well.





Eric Peterson

Director, Expand Uganda



