Joe Barnett sadly passed away on holiday in Tenerife, Joe leaves m behind his son Mason who only turned four last week. This is a terrible tragedy and we just want to help Mason with his future. Anyone that knows Joe knows that he would be the first one to put his hand in his pocket to help you and your children, so please could you help and donate as little or as much as you can for Mason. Growing up without his dad is going to be so hard, we all know how much Joe loved his little boy.