For Mama and Daddy

Just wanted to help my Mama and Daddy out. Guys I have never asked anyone for money and feel ashamed. I have a job and go to work everyday. I'm just not able to set aside hardly anything after my bills are paid. It hurts not to be able to do more for the two that did everything for me. They are on fixed income and have pennies left over after the bills come out. Would love to just give them a break or cushion or something yall. Anyhow, thank you for reading and God Bless.