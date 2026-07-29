For Liana’s road to the Junior Olympics

My daughter Liana Moore is an amazing student. A’s and B’s. She has been running track for 4 years now has won several gold medals and 3 championship trophies . She is on her way ladies and gentlemen to greatness. The road is long and want to see if I can build her a pot to help her along the way. There are travel expenses in running with a AAU team , a lot of place with require for us to drive and have hotel accommodations . If you’re interested you can follow me on social media @ Luciano Moore @facebook to see some of her accomplishments. Bless all that helps.