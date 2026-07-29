I'm setting this up for JD Weaver because he is homeless with multiple health issues and is a green beret with 2 missing toes and still walking everywhere he loves to play the harmonica for everyone and gives you a good time for doing absolutely nothing by far one of the kindest man I know so if I could help him this would be the way if you feel the same please donate a dollar or 2 I'm not asking for much just to help a fellow green baret down on his luck.