For Jameson and Hadlee’s Tomorrow

Anna Marie Smith, a devoted mother, wife and friend to all, passed away unexpectedly leaving behind her husband, teenage son, and two young children, ten year old son, Jameson, and six year old daughter, Hadlee.





Jameson loves dinosaurs, video games, reading, and he is fascinated with the solar system. Hadlee has her mother’s eyes - bright, curious, and full of wonder. She loves everything in pink, just as her mother did.





Anna was more than a parent; she was the heart of her home and community. She volunteered at the school, made crafts for events, and never missed a school function. Now, it is our turn to be there for her children.





We are raising funds to help Jameson and Hadlee through this difficult time—covering immediate needs, counseling, and ensuring they can continue the activities that bring them joy.





Every contribution, no matter the size, is a step toward giving them stability and hope.





Anna’s greatest wish was for her children to grow up knowing they are loved and supported. Together, we can honor her memory by making sure that wish comes true.





If you can, please donate. If you can’t, please share this story. Let’s be the light she left behind.