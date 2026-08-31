For it is in the giving that we receive

Over a year ago, I lost my sister, my mother, my father, and my beloved cat. Shortly after, I became very sick with double pneumonia and the flu. I spent three weeks in the ICU intubated and with a feeding tube. I was diagnosed with COPD, congested heart failure, and stage 3 renal failure.





I'm now living in a health and rehab nursing home. While they've given me a place to stay, it's been a difficult adjustment. I used to visit nursing homes to bring joy to residents, but living here is a very different experience.





After a recent hospital stay, I returned to find all of my belongings gone, my clothes, hygiene products, food, Bibles, journals, pictures, and books were given away or thrown away. Now I'm broke and all of my important things are gone.





I'm asking for help to acquire these things again. It won't take much, and gift cards could help tremendously. Thank you for standing with me. If you have prayer requests, I'm happy to pray for you, just leave a message. God bless you all.