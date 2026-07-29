for fix my accident car

Hello, my name is D.K. Gamage and I am from Sri Lanka. I do not have a permanent job, and I earn money by hiring out my car for daily work. Unfortunately, my car was involved in an accident and was badly damaged.





The vehicle is not fully insured, so I cannot claim enough money from insurance to repair it. At the moment, I do not have the financial ability to fix my car, and without it I have lost my main source of income.





I kindly ask for your support and donations to help repair my vehicle so I can work again and support myself and my family. Any amount, big or small, would mean a lot to me.





Thank you very much for your kindness and support.



