For Every Dollar I Will Campaign

Hello, My name is Bauer and I am attending Johnson University this fall. I like working out and going to the gym because it's fun for me even though I'm not that strong. I'm planning on majoring in Computer science and Bible theology (Double Major).





To Help me and my family pay for collage for every $1 I will:

Do 1 Push up Do 1 Sit up

for every $10 I will:

Do 1 Pull up Do 1 Tricep Dip

for every $100 I will:

Do a 60 Sec Plank





The Top Donor will:

Decide when and how long I have to complete each exercise. Decide the order and the sets of the exercise Decide If I should livestream it on youtube or any platform Decide whether or not I wear a weighted vest during a exercise Decide how much weight the weighted vest is if used Decide If and when I have a rest day or not Decide what food I eat during the challenge Decide the location of the workout Decide anything else that relates to the challenge etc Or decide to let me decide on these things listed above









On January 1st 2027 The challenge will begin and the Top Donor Will Decide my fate. if someone donates more than the Top Donor than that person becomes the new Top Donor and will dictate what happens during the challenge.

The Top Donor can change even during the challenge.





The Challenge will end when the full amount is paid off or will be paused if I get injured/sick (by the discretion of the Top Donor).



