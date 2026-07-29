for every child in Romania - SUMMER 2026

During the month of August in Romania, Child Evangelism Fellowship has planned camps, 5 Day Clubs and tract distribution. Each activity with the purpose of telling children about the love of God and how they can know Him.





You can sponsor a child to attend camp, give for the Gospel to be put into the hand of a child or help support one of our missionaries.





I read that the goal of this website:

Raise money to share hope. Money is temporary Jesus is eternal. Give both and watch the world be changed.





Any gift given will be used to help us reach that goal!