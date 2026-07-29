For children

Nation Children is a small effort with a big hope: to support children in our community who do not have enough school supplies, clothes, and daily necessities. Many children in the village want to learn and grow, but their families struggle to provide even the basic things they need. Through this campaign, we want to bring practical help and encouragement to these children. Every donation will go toward notebooks, pencils, school materials, food, and simple support that can make a real difference in their daily lives. Our goal is not only to meet immediate needs, but also to remind these children that they are seen, valued, and loved. Together, we can give them hope for a brighter future. Thank you for standing with us and helping bless the next generation