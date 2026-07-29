For a house

We have been going through so much. We have been getting threats about getting our babies taken from us we are currently staying with my husband's grandparents. I am a stay at home mom and my husband has been trying to find a job but no luck we have been trying to get our own place for a while we have a almost 2 year old and a 3 month old and they mean the whole world to us and we want to save up to get our own place. Please share and God Bless you.