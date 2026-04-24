For a dad who gives so much to the world…

i have no idea how to start these, but I’m going to try with telling you a few parts of our story, so you can see our picture clearly. There are so many moving parts to what we’re going through, it’s hard to know where to even start.

I’ll start with my dad; since this Give Send Go is for him.

If you know Peter; you love Peter.. and if you don’t love him, you at least laugh at his jokes. He brightens a room when he walks in. He’s the kind of man who will give the shirt off his back, if it meant someone else got warm. That’s why this means so much to me.





For anyone who has had to deal with elderly parents, you know how hard that transition is. Especially when they are both unwell and awaiting a home. As the story usually goes.. most of the work, falls on my dad. That in itself can be life altering for a time. I wish that was all, because that in itself is hard to live through. Me; (hello 👋) his daughter, is dying of a progressive neurodegenerative disease, that I was diagnosed with in 2020.





I can see how hard my dad is trying to stay afloat, but he is so tired. He isn’t free of his own rheumatic disease. I know how many of us are struggling, and I know our story is not unique.. while taking time off of work to allow his body to rest; doing that in an economy like this impossible. That’s when I had an idea….

what if I started a campaign in honour of my dad, so he had the ability to take the summer off to rest in our happy place. My dad works so hard at making sure my groceries are picked up, bringing dinner to my place every night with my mom; making sure mine and my grandparents needs are met. Peter just turned 63, and is coming close to being able to retire. He wakes up at 12:30am some nights, to be at work before 2:00am. He works nights so that he can be finished early, to help my mom care for me and my grandparents. The only time he has for himself, is sleep.





For the man who gives the world to everyone he meets, I’m just praying for a little bit of help, and rest for my dad. I see the toll this is taking on him, and I want him to know that there are people out there who do love our family, and care about us.





The money donated here, will go directly to my dad, taking the time off this summer for rest, relaxation, and some good ol’ Canadian fishing. My dad is a driver for UPS and has worked over 35 years on the job, without a single accident in 30 years. I know his buddies will represent strong for him. He loves his job, his customers, the pilots for UPS he drops off for.. the whole 30+ year guys are part of his brotherhood, and will always be a part of his story.





For anyone who has followed my story over the years.. thank you for caring enough, to stick by my family and I, through this rollercoaster from hell. Please, only donate if you are able to - I don’t want to make life harder for you 💜





steph (peters daughter)