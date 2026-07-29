For a car Victim of car theft car found totaled!

I never thought I would go on to a platform like this. But I am in a very bad position right now. I was a victim of car theft a few days ago. I woke up in the morning and my car wasn't there. I didn't leave it opened my keys were with me. Somehow somebody just broke in and stole it. Today about 2 hours ago I received a phone call from an officer that my car was discovered. And that it was crashed into a parked vehicle in front of an apartment complex. The impact was so hard that it totaled my car. My insurance is not covering this. They did catch the perpetrator but that doesn't really help. I am desperate I'm a single mother and I did not expect this to ever happen

Ever. I don't have family I don't have a boyfriend or significant other to help me with any of this. My insurance company is not helping me and I am terrified about how I'm going to get to work and take care of my children. Please help with whatever you can help with. And God bless you all.