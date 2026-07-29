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Help Baby Avry's Come Home

Goal₱190,000 PHP
Raised₱0 PHP

Fundraiser created byJazzy Mitz Camposagrado

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jazzy Mitz Camposagrado

Help Baby Avry's Come Home

Our family is humbly asking for help for Baby Avry and her parents who have been going through an extremely difficult journey.


Before this pregnancy, Jexie already suffered two miscarriages. In 2023, she was diagnosed with a two autoimmune disease and has been continuously taking maintenance medications that already consumed most of their income. Despite her condition, she and her husband remained hopeful when they found out she was pregnant again.


However, the pregnancy became very high-risk. At only 2 months pregnant, she experienced hemorrhaging and became prone to miscarriage. She needed expensive medications just to help keep the baby safe, aside from her regular autoimmune treatments and daily needs.


During this time, her husband also lost his job after the store he worked for closed. Shortly after, his mother suffered a stroke and was hospitalized twice, forcing them to use some of their remaining savings for medical expenses.


Two months after and Jexie at 34th weeks pregnant, during a check-up, doctors could no longer detect the baby’s heartbeat and movement. An emergency C-section was performed on April 17 to save the baby and there only was found out that baby neck has a cord coil. Baby Avry was born premature and had to stay in the NICU/incubator for more than a month.


The first weeks were especially difficult. Daily expenses for medicines, medical supplies, and NICU needs reached thousands every day. Baby Avry also required four blood transfusions and this emergency expenses has been paid in cash because their hospital credit limit was already exhausted.


To continue Avry’s treatment and survive the daily expenses, they were forced to borrow money, use loan apps, max out their credit card, and ask help from relatives and friends. They also sought government financial assistance, but despite all the help they received, there is still more than ₱180,000 remaining that needs to be paid in cash, mainly for doctors’ professional fees and remaining hospital expenses.


Baby Avry was already cleared for discharge last May 18, but because of the remaining balance, they were unable to bring her home. They are now racing against time because if the balance is not settled and the baby is not discharged by Monday, May 25, 2026 there is a possibility that the government assistance already granted may no longer be processed or applied. Leaving them no choice but to pay the almost 400k+ in cash.


At this difficult time, we are knocking on your kind hearts for any amount of help. No donation is too small. Your prayers, support, and sharing of this post would mean so much to Baby Avry and her family.


Thank you so much for your kindness and generosity.

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