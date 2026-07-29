Food Truck Start Up Fund

Hello my name is Tenise. I am currently a Culinary student with dreams and goals to become a Food Truck Owner. I have overcome challenges such as 8 years of incarceration. In which I completed various courses and classes to become a better person within myself. I am currently 5 months in a certification course in which I’ve been ServSafe Food handler certified and in August will be starting a degree program for Culinary. My vision is to bring high quality low cost soul food to the community. Please help my Vision become a reality.