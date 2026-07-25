Food truck, NOTHING BUT TASTE

Hello, my name is Morelis Wilkis and this is my story I’ve been dreaming to become one of the best cook to play with food the mess with food to bring you that taste that you never have before something different but unfortunately, in life people need money to be able to make your dreams come true a food truck really will get me starting to get my name out there and eventually in the future open my small restaurant the name of my food truck is nothing but taste and it will be the same thing for the restaurant, but unfortunately, I don’t have the fund to buy the food truck and whoever willing to help me out for my drink to come true I will gladly appreciate it yes, I know there is a lot of things out there. That is way more important that you can help and I will take a no for an answer as well. I am fine with it but if you ever have a dream and the only thing that is stopping you for making the dreams come true is money you would’ve understand. I want people to come all over the world to come and see nothing but taste because that is my passion in my dreams to bring in a smile on your face with fool because I feel that you deserve it and believe me or not fool can change people how they think they can really have a bad day that day but sometime a good dish can change for smile and make you think of something that you never thought that you would think before so with that say if you can, please help me out to make my dream come true to bring someone’s smile light up. I will gladly appreciate you’ll.