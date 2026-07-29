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Food Truck for Homeless Communities and Veterans

Goal$2,400 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTai Do

Food Truck for Homeless Communities and Veterans

Open Tables Open Arms Foundation - Fort Worth, TX-- EIN: 42-2932699

A Mission of Food, Dignity, and Hope


Dear Friends,


Tonight, somewhere in our community, a veteran who once wore our nation's uniform will go to sleep hungry.

A mother will wonder how she will feed her children tomorrow.

An elderly neighbor will choose between buying food and paying a utility bill.

And when disaster strikes—a tornado, flood, hurricane, or fire—families can lose everything in a matter of moments, including access to something many of us take for granted: a hot meal.


These are not statistics. These are people.

They are our neighbors. At Open Tables Open Arms, we believe no one should have to face hunger alone. We are launching a nonprofit food truck dedicated to serving homeless veterans, homeless communities, and impoverished neighborhoods with fresh, healthy meals delivered directly to where they are. More than a food truck, we are creating a mobile mission of compassion that can respond wherever the need exists.


When disaster strikes, Open Tables Open Arms will become a boots-on-the-ground emergency kitchen, bringing hot meals, comfort, and hope to families and communities facing their darkest hours.


Our mission is built on a simple truth: Food is Love. Food is Life.

A meal is never just food. A meal tells someone, "You matter." A meal says, "You have not been forgotten." And a meal reminds a struggling veteran, a hungry child, or a family facing hardship that there are people who care.


Every plate we serve will be offered with dignity, compassion, respect, and hope. No judgment. No questions. Just an open table and open arms.

But we cannot do this alone. We are asking for your help to bring this vision to life.


Your contribution will help us purchase commercial kitchen equipment. Your donation will help with the cost to modifying the 18 foot motorhome donated to us to convert into a food truck. Your contributions will help us stock our kitchen with nutritious ingredients, fuel our outreach efforts, and respond quickly when disasters create urgent needs in our communities.


Every gift makes a difference. A donation can help provide meals to hungry veterans. A donation can help feed families living in food deserts and underserved neighborhoods. A donation can help ensure that when disaster strikes, a hot meal and a caring face arrive when they are needed most.


Most importantly, your donation helps restore dignity and hope to people who often feel invisible. The need is great, but so is the power of a community that chooses to care.


We invite you to stand with us as a founding supporter of Open Tables Open Arms. Together, we can turn compassion into action and hunger into hope. When people gather around an open table, barriers disappear. Strangers become neighbors. Hope begins to grow.


Please consider making a tax-deductible contribution today and helping us serve those who need it most.


Together, we can make sure that every person who comes to our table finds not only a meal, but also kindness, dignity, and the reminder that they are not alone.


Thank you for believing in this mission.


With gratitude and hope,


Open Tables Open Arms

Food is Love. Food is Life.


Serving Homeless Veterans, Homeless Communities, and Impoverished Neighborhoods—One Meal, One Person, One Act of Kindness at a Time.


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