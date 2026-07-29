FOOD TRUCK: FAITH & FOOD

With unwavering dedication, Sonja Marie has been spreading hope and serving the homeless and recovery in Littleton, New Hampshire, since 2000. Her breakfast cafe had provided over 3000 meals and helped 25 families find their path to stability. Now, she's poised to take her mission to the next level by acquiring a food truck, empowering her to not only sustain herself but also amplify her impact and awareness across the North Country's communities. With a turn-key food truck ready to roll, Sonja is seeking $35,000 to make this vision a reality, freeing her to focus on her artistic missions ministry without debt. Through Sonja Marie Ministries, she shares her inspiring story of overcoming poverty through faith and the arts on Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok. As a multifaceted artist, she's authored the 21-day journaling to freedom book available on Amazon, and her soul-stirring music resonates on Spotify and iTunes, using her platform to uplift and support others in their own journeys.