







My name is Shalanda, owner of Ginger’s Legacies Southern Cooking a home based catering service. I am excited to share that we are expanding our reach by preparing to launch the Ginger’s Legacies Food Truck, a mobile kitchen dedicated to bringing fresh, affordable Southern meals directly into our neighborhoods.

This food truck will allow us to serve more families, support youth and senior programs, participate in community events, and create local job opportunities. To make this vision a reality, I am seeking community sponsors and donors who believe in uplifting small businesses and strengthening our community.

Your contribution will help cover essential startup costs such as the truck purchase, equipment, permits, branding, and initial inventory. Every donation—large or small—brings us one step closer to putting this truck on the road.



