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Food for the people

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byHyunkook Kim

Fundraiser funds will be received by Hyunkook Kim

Food for the people

Restoring Hope Through Compassion

Providing Care Packages, Dignity, and Support to Our Homeless Neighbors

Our Mission

Every person deserves food, safety, dignity, and hope.

Our mission is to serve people experiencing homelessness with the same care and respect we would extend to our own families. We prepare nutritious meals using fresh, wholesome ingredients and deliver them directly to members of our local homeless community. Alongside meals, we provide essential hygiene products, laundry assistance, and seasonal supplies such as warm clothing, rain gear, sleeping bags, tents, and tarps.

The people we serve are our neighbors. They are part of our community, and they deserve compassion rather than judgment.

Why Your Support Matters

Homelessness can happen to anyone. Rising living costs, unemployment, financial hardship, family crises, and untreated mental health challenges have left many people without a safe place to call home.

For far too long, mental illness has carried a heavy stigma, preventing many people from seeking the help they need. While awareness has improved, access to education, treatment, and support remains limited in many communities.

Behind every person experiencing homelessness is a unique story. They deserve understanding, respect, and the opportunity to rebuild their lives.

The Challenge

Recent visits to the community we serve have revealed heartbreaking conditions.

Many individuals have little or no access to clean drinking water, bathing facilities, nutritious food, or basic necessities. Outreach services have declined, leaving many people without consistent support.

One volunteer described the situation best:

"The hunger is overwhelming. Fear and uncertainty have grown, and people are struggling more than ever. Essential food and supplies have become increasingly scarce. The need has never been greater."

Our Response

To better meet these urgent needs, we are expanding our outreach by distributing carefully prepared care packages.

Each package contains nutritious food and essential supplies, including protein rich foods, canned goods, fresh and dried fruit, vegetables, bottled water, hygiene products, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, laundry assistance, and other necessities selected to provide the greatest possible impact.

Every package is designed to provide comfort, nourishment, and dignity.

Safe Distribution

Our volunteers personally distribute every care package while following appropriate health and safety practices to ensure the wellbeing of both recipients and volunteers.

Campaign Goal

Our goal is to distribute 80 care packages every month over a three month campaign.

Budget

Month One: $7,500

Month Two: $7,500

Month Three: $7,500

Administration and Fiscal Sponsorship: $2,500

Total Campaign Goal: $25,000

As soon as we reach our first funding milestone, we will begin purchasing supplies and assembling care packages so they can reach those who need them without delay.

How You Can Help

Every contribution makes a difference.

Your generosity provides nutritious food, hygiene supplies, warmth, dignity, and hope to people facing some of life's greatest challenges.

Together, we can restore hope, strengthen our community, and remind every person we serve that they are seen, valued, and never forgotten.

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