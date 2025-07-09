We are raising funds to help lay our beloved son to rest with the dignity and love he deserves. This unexpected loss has left our family heartbroken and facing funeral and burial expenses we cannot manage alone. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward honoring his life and giving him a peaceful farewell. If you are unable to donate, please keep our family in your prayers and share this fundraiser. Thank you for your kindness, love, and support during this incredibly difficult time.



