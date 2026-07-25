Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission

This September, I will be leaving for my very first mission trip with Youth With A Mission (YWAM), and I am so excited! I have always looked up to people who have served on mission trips, and missions have always been something God has placed on my heart. It has been a calling of mine for a long time, and I am incredibly grateful that God has opened this door.

I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and for everything God has in store for me over these next six months. During this time, I will be completing YWAM's Discipleship Training School (DTS), where I will grow in my relationship with Christ through discipleship and then put my faith into action by serving and sharing the Gospel during outreach. I know this experience will have a lasting impact on my life, and I can't wait to see how God works both in me and through me.

If you would like to join me on this journey, I am currently raising support to help pay for this trip. If you feel led to sow a seed into what God is doing, any amount is greatly appreciated. If donating isn't possible, your prayers are just as appreciated and mean so much to me.

Thank you so much for your love, support, and prayers as I step into this new season. I'm excited to see all that God does and can't wait to share this journey with you!



