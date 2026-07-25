Following Jesus: Help support with my YWAM mission

Hi everyone!

My name is Madison Velasquez, I go to Waters Church in North Attleboro and have attended since 2023. I recently got accepted into missions organization called YWAM. Which stands for youth with a mission!





This program starts September 23rd in Kona Hawaii! It is 6 months long, split into 2 sections. The first 3 months consist of a discipleship training school that takes place in Kona Hawaii. The second 3 months is the outreach phase where I will be going outside the country to follow what God has called me to do and serve.





God has given me this amazing opportunity to spread His word with unreached people across the world along with learning new things myself! This is a huge step in my faith and it is something I will have to remember and skills I will use for a life time.





This will be my first missionary trip which is very exciting! I have always looked up to people who have done mission and it has always been a calling for me.





I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and for what God has in store for me in these 6 months and the impact it will have on me for the rest of my life!





If you would like to join me in this process, I am raising money to help pay for this trip! if you’d like to sow a seed it is greatly appreciated! If donating isn’t possible prayers are just as appreciated!