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Following Gods Voice (Being Obidient)

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byVenus Randall

Fundraiser funds will be received by Venus Randall

Following Gods Voice (Being Obidient)

Hi my name is Venus and I love Jesus and everybody in the world! I am a sinner who has been set free and want to share the love light freedom and joy the lord has brought to me! I want to be able to go all over and do the great commission to share my living breathing testimony and connect others in Jesus name but I have to take thinks in steps! I currently work at Waffle House in Laurel ms as a server and live out of Super 8! And as u know that gets exspensive! I found a cute little trailer pull behind for $4000 and if I keep it where it’s at lot rents $375 which I can pay from my paycheck monthly not only would it give me permanent housing but when it’s time I can use it to move and go where God needs me! It would help the people moving from it so they can move into there home and help me! I also do music and love singing and worshiping for the lord and that is how I best connect to people I’m not expecting to be a millionaire and the money I make goes towards the mission of the great commission and obviously 🙄 where I can’t make it to live and support myself! It’s just hard when I want to focus on what God wants but I’m also worried day to day about if I’m gonna make enough just to stay in a motel week to week! I am grateful because also me ending up here I have met people people part of Gods church and God has been nudging me and the more I been saying yes even to things at my job the more God shows me and leads me in the direction to go! There’s a lot but this amount for right now will help me get a cheap vehicle so I can get to work and a place to live plus what I need to get out there and spread the word! This is new to me and me believing what God sees in me that it’s really really for me! This is something I have wanted to do for many many years it just wasn’t time and now’s the time! And money doesn’t have to be given directly I can give the info to the people with the trailer and if u know of someone willing to donate a truck that will not only pull the trailer when. Needed but also my husband is gonna be home soon and his dream is hvac and he has worked so hard to do what he is good and and one day to be able to start his own BUSSINESS! There’s a domain I’m trying to buy thegreatcommission.global I found for 63.50$ for a year then 127$ after plus 14$ monthly to keep site secure from scammers trying to use it that was on IONOS PLUS AND APPLE MAC BOOK PRO 14(M3 pro/M4 pro) about $2000 but I did research and this will be able to handle everything from podcasts, to music , handling the website etc etc the long term goal is so I can start LADYV AND THE ANGEL WINGS PROJECT! Which reaches to everyone every need each tailored to where GOD CALLS ME TO GO! Helping veterans , people struggling with addiction and homelessness, people who are lost! I just need help starting and support and people to believe in for this is all in the name of Jesus and just going out there and being free and showing the world with my life that we don’t have to be perfect follow ur dreams it’s ok to be messy and help others find love for themselves as Jesus loves them!

thank u 🙏 papa in advance

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