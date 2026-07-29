Following A Call I Can’t Ignore

For the past several years, God has allowed me to build an audience of nearly a million people through content focused on weight loss, health, and healing. While I am grateful for that platform, I have been feeling an increasingly heavy call to seek God more deeply and use my voice for His purposes.





The best way I can describe it is this: when God puts something on your heart and won’t let it go. You try to ignore it because you’re scared, uncertain, embarrassed, or because the timing doesn’t make sense. Yet the burden remains. That’s where I find myself today.





I don’t have every detail figured out. I don’t know exactly what this ministry will look like a year from now. I only know that I feel strongly compelled to spend more time seeking God, studying His Word, and sharing what He places on my heart with others.





Many of the times I have been closest to God, He has given me insights, encouragement, and messages that have impacted the people who follow me. I believe He is calling me to make more room for that.





At the same time, I am a single mother raising three boys. Like many people, I carry the weight of rent, bills, and everyday responsibilities. In fact, I am currently facing significant financial pressure. From a practical standpoint, this seems like the worst possible time to step out in faith.





Yet the call has only become stronger.





This fundraiser exists to help provide the basic financial support needed for my family while I dedicate more time to seeking God and building the Christian platforms I believe He is leading me to create. The goal amount reflects only what is needed to sustain our household and continue moving forward.





More than anything, I am trusting God. If He is truly calling me to this, I believe He will make a way.





Thank you for your prayers, your encouragement, and any support you feel led to give.



