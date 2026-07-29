Flow With Dignity: Saving Girls' Futures

I was born and raised in the Mathare slums of Nairobi, one of Kenya's largest informal settlements. Growing up, poverty was our daily reality. There were days when even having enough food was a privilege. I attended a local school where classrooms were dusty, overcrowded, and unfinished. If food was difficult to find, sanitary pads were almost impossible for young girls from poor families to access.

I shared every day of school with my twin sister, Winnie. We sat in the same classroom, dreamed the same dreams, and hoped for a better future. Everything changed when we were in Class Six. Like many girls in our community, Winnie had never received any education about menstruation. One day, while we were in class, she got her first period. She did not understand what was happening. Blood stained her clothes in front of her classmates, and the classroom erupted in laughter.

The humiliation was devastating. Winnie ran home in tears and never returned to school. The shame and stigma she experienced stole her confidence and ended her education. Watching my sister lose her future because of something as natural as menstruation left a permanent mark on my heart.

That experience became the reason for my life's mission. I promised myself that if I ever had the opportunity, I would help ensure that no girl would be forced out of school because of poverty, lack of menstrual products, or menstrual stigma. I worked hard, pursued higher education, and earned a degree in Public Health. Throughout my studies, I carried Winnie's story with me.

After graduating, I returned to Mathare and founded Midea Minds Organization. Since 2023, together with dedicated volunteers, we have been supporting vulnerable girls in the community through menstrual health education, distribution of reusable sanitary pads, psychosocial support, and educational assistance.

Today, many girls in Mathare still face the same challenges my sister faced. Some miss school every month because they cannot afford pads. Others have dropped out completely. Some have become teenage mothers and believe their education is over. This funding will help us reach these girls before they lose hope. It will provide reusable sanitary pads, menstrual health education, counseling, school fee support for 50 vulnerable girls, and educational reintegration for young mothers while ensuring their children are cared for in a safe environment.

Every girl we support is another girl who can stay in school, regain her confidence, and pursue her dreams. This project is deeply personal because it is rooted in my own story, my sister's story, and the reality faced by thousands of girls in Mathare every day. With your support, we can transform lives, restore dignity, and create opportunities for girls who deserve a chance to succeed.



