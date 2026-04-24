Florida CD20 flipping it RED LAJONES vs. DWS

Friends, I am a God fearing wife, mother, Grandma, small business owner, a nationally recognized child advocate seeking office to protect families, restore accountability, and strength communities across District 20. Rooted in faith, resilience, and conservative values. I bring lived experience - not political theory - to public service. I'm a survivor -advocate. I have worked in collaboration with RAINN (Rape, Abuse & ( I ) National Network. I launched Grandma's for the Generations to mobilize families and grandparents in safe guarding children, reinforcing faith -based values, and strengthen the foundation for the future. A respected conservative activist, I have contributed to minority outreach efforts nationwide, accounting for approximately 10 percent of minority engagement initiatives across multiple campaigns and movements. My work bridges communities, often ignored by political leadership, bringing authentic representation and results. I am also a proud member of Governor Ron DeSantis Faith & Community Initiative, where I collaborate with faith leaders and community organizers to serve vulnerable populations and promote solutions rooted in compassion, accountability, and opportunity. I stand as a BOLD voice for children, families, and conservative values - driven not by politics as usual, but by purpose, conviction, and service.