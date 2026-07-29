Flores Home Emergency Repair Fund

Hello everyone, Cindi Serna (Rudy's Aunt)and I, Josie Flores, come to you on behalf of my son Rudy Flores and his family. Rudy and his lovely wife Jessica have three beautiful children. My grandchildren attend high school and elementary school. Rudy and Jessica are hardworking parents that are committed to their family.

On Friday April 17th, they came home to find their home flooded due to a plumbing issue in the upstairs bathroom. Since they were at work and school, the water ran all day. The damage is very severe.

It caused ceilings to collapse, severe water damage throughout the upstairs bathroom, bedrooms, downstairs - kitchen, garage, stairway to the upstairs and some appliances. As you can imagine, it was very traumatic and still shocking.

Since it was a Friday they did notify their insurance company and got the preliminary drying process started. However, on Monday an adjuster came out and as of now the insurance company is denying their claim. We are putting in an appeal.

Thank God for my gracious sister Cindi, for opening up her home to them at this devastating time.

We only come to our friends and Brothers and sisters in Christ for any help they may be able to offer towards the unexpected expenses. We are contacting emergency services to see who can help and how. If anyone has any suggestions please for free to contact me, Josie at 210-914-7929.

Any donations will go directly to Rudy and Jessica Flores. The funds will be used for food, clothing, additional gas cost(because the schools are farther), additional bills incurred but mainly repair cost. If anyone has any helpful information or contacts please reach out to me or Cindi at 210-410-9424.

This is going to take some time and some humble prayers. We know that God uses everything for his good. We trust that our God is a God of restoration and healing.

We pray for my grandchildren's hearts and minds to be comforted and assured that things will be fine. We pray for my son and daughter-in-law for peace, patience, wisdom, and Hope in Christ.

Cindi and I come humbly and ask for anyone that may donate from your treasure, talent or time, to find it in your hearts and contact us please.

We will be updating this Give Send Go weekly or from time to time as things progress. We've included a few pictures that were initially taken and will update pictures as well of any progress or changes.

We pray for God's blessings over each of you and your families and ask for your continued prayers. Please feel free to put a prayer in the comments. If you cannot make any donation, please, just pray and know that we thank you so much for the prayers as they are priceless and God hears us.

God bless you all

Cindi Serna and Josie Flores