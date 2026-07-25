Quest to prove the flood

I have been called to prove the flood of Noah. The Bible instructs Christians to be ready always to give an answer for the hope that is within them, but the world is bent on denying the Bible is even true. The flood in Genesis 6-9 left evidence of its destruction on this Earth, and it can be proven, but I need funding to afford the time to put together the facts and I would like to travel to churches and speak about this, which also comes with a cost. The intention here is to strengthen Christian faith and spread the Gospel through facts and glorifying God.