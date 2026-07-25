Flood Tragedy, Family Struggles Rebuild

What we thought was just going to be some rain, turned devastating quick. 21 minutes to be exact. One look out the window and we seen our land rolling up and water spilling over the road coming straight toward us fast. A tragedy we never saw coming. Our family of 4 had to evacuate. We made it out, but when we returned after the rain subsided 7 hours later it was unimaginable. Debris, water, and mud covered our family home. A nightmare became reality.





Mud entered our hvac system and rolled up through the vents, pushed through the foundation breaking it on one side and twisted the frame, busted out two of the rooms floors (one of which belonged to my 14 year old). A majority of the contents in the house were ruined including our beds, couch, chair, washer, dryer, stove, and refrigerator.

I am not one to ever ask for help, but they told us today it is a total loss and unrepairable. We have daylight until dark been cleaning our property and removing items from our home. The last 3 nights we thankfully have been able to get into a motel, especially with vacancies few and far in between.

If you can donate it will be going toward a place to sleep, food, and rebuild.

If you cannot donate, I understand, please share.

God bless!







