Flood Relief for Nuwakot District, Nepal

My name is Radha Adhikari Weeder and I am raising money to help flood victims in Nuwakot district, Nepal, where my family and friends live.





The recent floods have devastated the area and more floods are projected in the coming months.





These villagers have lost everything and now face urgent, yet basic, needs to survive.





They have no electricity, no access to clean water, and lack basic essentials like food, shelter, and clean clothing.





Your support will help provide these critical necessities to directly those affected. Unlike large charities that focus on tourist stops that capture media focus, I will not be taking a single percentage of these donations. It will be going directly to my struggling family, their neighbors and their devastated community.





Thank you for reading this and choosing to stand with the people of Nuwakot during this difficult time.