Flood Relief for Hass Family!

Our dear friends Kenny and Rachel Hass had just recently finished remodeling their basement into a music studio for Kenny's music. This past week a flash flood hit the neighborhood causing a power outage and knocked out their sump pump, flooding their basement while they were away. The backup battery held for ~7 hrs, but the power was out for 13 hrs, and they didn’t catch it in time to save anything submerged.





The water destroyed most of the studio and a large portion of their basement storage. As of right now, insurance isn't covering any of it. The total cost for repairs and restoration of everything lost is $45,000. Kenny and Rachel are such a blessing to so many, lets surround them and help raise funds to cover the cost of the repair for the studio and basement!





Watch the music video, that Kenny and Danny Hochstatter made in the midst of the mess and the chaos.