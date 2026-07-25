Flood Relief for Erin & Family

To ensure complete transparency, I am the organizer and beneficiary of this fundraiser. I will personally receive all proceeds and directly gift 100% of them to Erin for her and her children’s flood recovery needs. The funds and wishlist items are post-separation gifts specifically for Erin and the kids’ recovery — they are not marital assets.





Additionally, any funds Erin has received directly through Venmo or other apps are personal giftsfrom supporters for her family’s recovery — they are post-separation gifts and not marital assets.





All donations will be tracked and used only for the stated purposes (temporary housing, insurance deductibles, cleanup, storage, school supplies, and essential replacements). Regular updates will be posted.





Our dear friend Erin’s home in the Deer Valley Ranch area of Uvalde, Texas, was hit extremely hard by the catastrophic flooding. Their property took on significant flood damage in one of the hardest-hit rural areas north of Uvalde.





As Erin says, “it’s just stuff yall” — but that “stuff” includes the practical things a family relies on every day.





With the new school year starting soon, they’re also facing the need to replace school clothes, supplies, and other essentials for the kids so they can start the year as normally as possible.





Immediate Needs:

• Temporary housing — A safe, dry place for Erin and her kids while their home and property are assessed and repaired.

• Insurance deductible & out-of-pocket costs — To start repairs on the manufactured home and property.

• New storage building/shed — To protect what remains from further damage.

• Replacing essential belongings — Furniture, appliances, clothing, household items, and daily necessities lost in the flood.

• School supplies & kids’ clothing — So the children can head back to school prepared and confident.

• Cleanup & immediate relief — Supplies, debris removal, mold remediation, and basic living expenses during recovery.





Ways to Help:





• Direct Venmo to Erin: @erin-robin-3 — This gets help to her immediately.





• We’ve created an Amazon wishlist for cleanup supplies and school clothes/sneakers (I will update the list with specific sizes once I have everyone’s measurements). Direct donations will help with the bigger needs like the deductible, temporary housing, storage shed, and vehicle-related costs.

Amazon Wishlist Link: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2PHE0NU1UFMAP?ref_=wl_share





I’ll travel down to Uvalde to deliver supplies when it’s safe.





• Monetary donations on GiveSendGo will help with the bigger needs like the insurance deductible, temporary housing, storage shed, and other major expenses.





Any amount helps — whether it’s chipping in for a hotel night, a storage unit, replacement items, or the deductible so they can begin moving forward.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your generosity and support during this difficult time. Updates will be posted as recovery progresses.



