Flood Help No Water

A pipe busted and flooded my condo. I have insurance, however they are willing to not cover saying it was a pre existing problem which was repaired unsatisfactory. The repairs happened before I purchased in 2018. I had no idea until the plaster fell this is where they can see the bad repairs. I am already struggling financially. I have been loosing my hearing over the years. I now have only 10% in what I call my good ear! Therefore, I took a huge pay cut because I am unable to do certain things on the job. No less hours just less pay! I would be so grateful if there’s anyone who is is a position to help me. I promise when I’m back on my feet I will pay it forward some how! Thank you and bless you !