Flood disaster relief

On July 21st we lost everything to a flood that came out of nowhere we had over 4 ft of water inside my camper where I live and over 2 ft of water inside of my family's home so we have nowhere to go at this time we can barely afford to get a motel room until we can try and get something figured out I am asking for help to be able to afford clean up and to be able to replace the necessities to be able to not be homeless