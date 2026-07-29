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Flood Disaster at Broken Promises SW!

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJoe Miele

Flood Disaster at Broken Promises SW!

Hello friends,


Our cats need your help. The recent monsoons have devastated our sanctuary, flooding the shelters and soaking the cat trees and beds our sanctuary residents use for comfort and recreation. First of all and most importantly, our cats are OK. A little shocked by the flooding, but safe and well.


But our sanctuary is a disaster.


On Sunday July 19th a monsoon dumped two inches of rain on us in the span of about two hours, and the baked desert ground could not absorb it. Because our property lies lower than the surrounding area, water rushed onto all areas of the sanctuary. Soon almost all of our nearly 2-acre property was under a foot of water, with some areas being double that. Looking into the catteries we could see the residents had put themselves as high as they could go, into the trees and condos and atop their insulated enclosures. Below them was a foot of water, soaking all of their bedding and climbing trees, and totally flooding their shelters.


Several hours after the rains stopped we could see that the water had been absorbed enough in most of the area for us to feel comfortable to go inside, feed the cats, and survey the damage. This terrible flood has destroyed nearly everything. Most of their bedding, all their cat trees, and even their sturdy sleeping shelters are a total loss. Cleanup and repairs will take a while, and the expense will be significant. We will need to replace about 50 heavy-duty cat trees, 15 large cat beds, and completely knock down and rebuild our permanent insulated shelters. Our expected expenses will be $12,000 - $15,000 - an enormous amount for a small sanctuary like ours. We need you to help us rebuild, can you please help us? Every donation is tax-deductible. Please share this plea for help because we can’t let the cats down – they need to live in a comfortable space like they had before the flood. Can we count on you to donate $50 or $100? Donations in that amount will help us reach our goal and will improve our sanctuary so that when the monsoons flood us again, the cat enclosures will be above the water and protected. These photos show the damage all this water has caused, and that’s why we need your help. Thank you for supporting us and the cats we all love. With your help we can rebuild a better sanctuary for them and prevent this from happening again.


Donations in any amount will help!


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