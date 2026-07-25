Flood Damaged House - Roof Replacement!!!

With all the rain that we have been having, our home got flooded and there has been major damage to the inside and to the roof. The insurance has approved repairs on the inside but the want the roof replaced and will not pay for it. We have a flat roof, and cannot do the work ourselves. We went to our mortgage company but they would not help. My elderly parents live with us. We are currently all living in a hotel but we need help to fix our roof. We need $16,000.00 and we just dont have it. Any amount that you can give is an incredible help. Thank you and bless you.