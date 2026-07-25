Extreme Flood damage, need to move out ASAP

Hello,

We are a family from Alberta.

We had severe flooding in our home due to extreme rain fall 4 times during

the month of June and July.

We were in the process of gutting some walls in the basement and what we found is a lot

worse than expected. The foundation is cracked all around and there is mold.

We need to be out of the house within 30 days, it's not safe health wise and the structure is compromised. The picture is MOLD.

It's not my house, and because of the housing crisis, moving to a new location is very difficult expensive right now.





Please consider helping us, it will be paid forward as soon as we are able to.

Thank you