Fleck Family Adoption

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $3,555
Campaign funds will be received by Chad Fleck
Adoption has been on our hearts since our youngest was born seven years ago. We desire to show our children how beautiful adoption is and for them to know we are pro-life and this is just an avenue to support that belief. Should the Lord choose to grow their future families through fostering or adoption, we want our kids to know that Mom and Dad will fully support them and help them along the way.
We see time and time again in scriptures where adoption is used as an illustration of how God adopts us into His kingdom. By the redeeming blood of Christ, we are accepted and made co-heirs as sons and daughters of Almighty God. We are convinced that this is the Lord’s will for our family, to do the same and show the love of Christ in this manner.
God bless!
It's too late so don't worry about the bracket. Best of luck!
Good luck!
May God bless you along this journey!
Happy to support this family and their mission.
Praying for you guys.
Prayers and love!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.