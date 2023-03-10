Fleck Family Adoption

Adoption has been on our hearts since our youngest was born seven years ago. We desire to show our children how beautiful adoption is and for them to know we are pro-life and this is just an avenue to support that belief. Should the Lord choose to grow their future families through fostering or adoption, we want our kids to know that Mom and Dad will fully support them and help them along the way.

We see time and time again in scriptures where adoption is used as an illustration of how God adopts us into His kingdom. By the redeeming blood of Christ, we are accepted and made co-heirs as sons and daughters of Almighty God. We are convinced that this is the Lord’s will for our family, to do the same and show the love of Christ in this manner.