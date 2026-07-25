Fixing my smile for confidence

About eight years, I was mugged at a speedway on S. High St. in Columbus, Ohio. I did not have insurance at the time. My mouth was screwed shut because my jaws were broke busting almost all the teeth in my mouth I work a job I cannot afford the insurance. I had to cut the wires in my mouth myself to release my jaw so I could eat and talk. It’s been a rough road since then I could not take a job in a place where appearance was a must because my smile is horrible, although I have all the confidence in the world when I look in the mirror, the memory and the pain from this incident comes back to me. I want to fix my smile again so I can make all this go away. I have tried getting help from organizations such as pack job and family services but they say I make too much money. What honestly I don’t it goes towards all my bills I cannot catch a break. I’ve never done anything like this before, so I’m hoping by the grace of God someone sees this and helps me with my expense, although it won’t fix everything it’ll fix some and some is better than nothing.