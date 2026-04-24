Fixed income in desperate need of car repairs

Hi, I hate doing this, I feel like I'm begging. But I'm desperate, a used vehicle I just purchased the end of January 2026, has left us stranded. There was a 1000 mile warranty on the motor. I've driven it about 5000 miles and it was fine, until it wasn't. As I was about to leave on a 1000 mile trip to visit with my mother who has stage 4 metastatic brest and bone cancer it stopped running. I still owe on it. I can't afford the repairs. Im on disability, I have many doctors appointments for myself and then there's my adopted disabled son who has many of his own appointments, but also has his activities. My little bit of disability goes to paying the necessary bills. By the time I finish paying rent, utilities, car payment, and insurance there's not much left but it goes to gas and food. Now I have an enormous repair bill, it had to be towed to the repair shop and now it sits until I can figure out how to pay for it. Please help us get out of this impossibly tight spot. God bless!