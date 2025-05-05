Family Transportation

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. I guess I'm looking for some lemonade makers here. I seem to have an abundance of lemons.

A few months ago, the transmission on my 16 year old car went out. The car had already been hit twice and had a salvage title. Because of the cost to replace the transmission and the other problems the car had, I decided getting something a little newer would be better. Unfortunately, I trusted the wrong person. I bought a car with the little money available but found out that everything was misrepresented. During the lengthy process to get the title transferred (the seller was NOT the one named on the title) the car was being inspected for a second time and unexpected codes came up that were not there the first time. To make a long story short, the car required thousands of dollars in repair before it can even pass inspection. The mechanic couldn't figure out why the problem didn't show up in dashboard indicators. Apparently, the crooks disabled the function of these indicators. The day after purchase, I tried to contact the seller and discovered that they had conveniently disappeared. The biggest problem, aside from the fact that I can't continue in my job without a car, is that my 93 y.o. mother depends on me for groceries and other assistance. I am the only transportation my mother has for medical appointments.

Since fixing the transmission costs less than fixing the timing belt on the newer car, I took out a loan to have that done, figuring I could resell the other one. It took several weeks to get it done, but it worked fine once it was done. However, about a week after I got it back, the water pump went out as I drove down the highway, the car overheated and blew a head gasket. So I had to sell that car for a few hundred dollars and have been using the other one, which was driving fairly well, inspite of its problems. That is, until now. As I write this, I'm sitting on the highway, headed to work, and I'm waiting for a tow truck because the "new" car just broke down.

I have no money left and my income is just barely enough to cover my bills. To make matters even more fun, I lost all of my savings thanks to a group masquerading as a legitimate investment group. So I'm thousands in debt and have no way to pay for the car to be fixed.

I know a lot of people struggle, but there are those for whom $10 or $20 wouldn't cause any difficulty at all. We would certainly be grateful for any and all gifts from those who are able. It seems like this is really the last available option for us.

Thank you immensely for your consideration and many blessings to you and yours.