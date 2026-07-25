Fix my truck

After being baptized Sunday afternoon by the Meet Me in the Water ministry, I was coming home and luckily was only doing 5 mph when the upper ball joint failed and my tire laid down. 5 minutes earlier I was doing 75 mph on the interstate. God was in the truck with me, because if it would have happened on the interstate, I probably wouldn't be here today... I have added a list below of everything that has to be replaced or fixed...





Upper and lower control arms w/ ball joints Rotors and brake pads Brake system flush Inner and outer tie rods CV axle Shocks Sway bar Rim and tire





Any help would be appreciated... God bless anyone who donates to help me get my truck fixed and on the road again...



