Fix my smile get my confidence back

I’m trying to raise enough to pay to have some teeth removed and a top denture set. I have gum disease and my teeth are receiving from the gum line. Every time I eat it hurts or drink something cold. There is no fixing them the only thing I can do is have them pulled at this time. So if anyone would like to donate even 1$ counts. Help me reach my goal to get my smile back and my confidents back. Thank you and have a blessed day.