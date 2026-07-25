Fix my car

I had an accident in my car coming home from a work and a pole was laying in the road and I didn't see and I hit it and messed up the front of my car and I need to try and get caught up on my bills where I was put in the hospital for 8 days and I lost all my jobs because I am still not able to go back to work just yet I just get a small Social Security disably check once a month and time I pay what I can I am broke and I need to take my cat to the vet to get groomed and i cant afford that need to get a lawyer for my divorce I was put out off the home I lived in since 2018 because I choose to come to my sons house where I can get the help I need where I was living I would have gotten the help because my ex husband would just tell me to get up and do something you will feel better that is all I heard for 44 years and he would not take me to my daughter appointments that I have to go to and him and my daughter was very controlling on telling me where I can work who I could talk to and see my family was never allowed to come out there and see me so I had to leave because I was getting depressed and didn't want to go back out there or I stayed in my room away from everyone. So anything you can give would help i know times are hard right now but I sure could use the help so anything you can afford would sure be appreciated.

GOD BLESS EVEYONE AND THANK YOU.



